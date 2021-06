El Porsche 917k del 1970 que fue utilizado en ‘Le Mans’ de Steve McQueen va rumbo a subasta

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Jared Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon TV show “Drake and Josh” plead guilty in Cuyahoga County court Wednesday on multiple charges related to crimes against a child.

Prosecutors say the alleged victim, 15, filed a report with a local police department in Canada in 2018 regarding an incident involving Bell that allegedly happened in Cleveland on December 1, 2017.