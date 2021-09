El cantante de country Alan Jackson revela que tiene una afección nerviosa degenerativa que está afectando su equilibrio

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — We're learning more about Brian Laundrie's whereabouts in the days before his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing.

Through multiple sources, 8 On Your Side confirmed Laundrie's family spent Sept. 6 through Sept. 8 at Fort DeSoto Park. That's four days before Petito's mother reported her missing in New York.