Ed Sheeran tiene COVID, actuará desde casa

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – Clearwater Fire Rescue is teaming up with the American Red Cross to make sure residents of Clearwater have working smoke detectors following a fatal fire last week.

Last Monday, Clearwater firefighters responded to a house fire on Claire Drive that claimed the life of a 91-year-old man. Investigators said the fire was caused by a lit cigarette in a trashcan. There was no working smoke detector inside the house.