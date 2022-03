Dolly Parton se retira de la consideración del Salón de la Fama del Rock & Roll

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The Mosaic Company, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Feeding Tampa Bay celebrated the opening of a food pantry inside an east Tampa elementary school on Friday.

In August 2021, Mosaic and the Bucs announced a partnership to tackle hunger in the area by opening five food pantries in the region over the next five years. It's called the "Tackles for Hunger fueled by Mosaic" program.