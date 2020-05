Daniel Radcliffe lee 'Harry Potter y la piedra filosofal' en una nueva serie de audiolibros

FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, Daniel Radcliffe participates in the “Miracle Workers” panel during the TBS presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on in Pasadena, Calif. The Old Vic Theatre said Tuesday April 30, 2019, the former “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe will appear alongside Alan Cumming in a production of Beckett’s bleak comedy “Endgame” that opens in February 2020. It will be performed along with Beckett’s rarely produced short play “Rough For Theatre II.” (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)