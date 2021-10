Códigos de Netflix para que encuentres las mejores películas de terror para este Halloween

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) -- It may not feel quite like fall in Florida, but that didn't stop a group of kayakers and paddle boarders from getting in the Halloween spirit this week.

The Cotee River Kayakers Club hosted a Witches and Warlocks Paddle Parade Wednesday afternoon in Tarpon Springs. About a dozen participants launched from the Tarpon Springs Splash Park around noon and headed out on the water in their kayaks or on their stand up paddle boards.