CEO de Spotify a los empleados: Cancelar a Rogan no es 'la respuesta'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - Startling data leads some to suspect the United States Department of Veterans Affairs is not following a federal law that was put in place to give veterans a choice if they wait too long for appointments, have to drive too far to a facility or if certain quality of care standards are not met.

Community Care was put on the books with the Choice Act in 2014 after several veterans died while waiting for medical care on secret wait lists in what became known as the Phoenix scandal.