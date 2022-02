Carlos Vives hace llorar a Shakira con sorpresa por su cumpleaños

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanks to changes made by the American Rescue Plan Act, some taxpayers will get more money back in their tax returns this year, even if they don't have kids. The Earned Income Tax Credit used to only apply to workers aged 25 to 64-years-old, normally with children.

Now, with the expansion created by ARPA, childless workers aged 19 or older could get between $1,502 and over $6,728, if you have three or more children. However, the EITC would only go to singles making less than $51,465 or households filing jointly with a total income of $57,414, and dependent on how many children they have.