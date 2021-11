Bad Bunny, Fernández, Juanes y más actuarán en Latin Grammy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 70-year-old man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for viewing child sex abuse pictures while traveling onboard a commercial flight to Florida.

Court documents show Donald Max Ingram, 70, of Illinois was flying to Florida when another passenger witnessed him viewing child sex abuse images on his cellphone. When the plane landed at St. Pete – Clearwater International Airport, the passenger alerted Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the airport who detained Ingram.