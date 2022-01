Bad Bunny arranca su nueva gira 2022 en Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Winn-Dixie's parent company will give out more than 2 million N95 masks to customers across its grocery store chains starting Friday.

This is part of the Biden administration's effort to distribute 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.