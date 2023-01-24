La película “Argentina, 1985” recibió una nominación al Oscar el martes en la categoría Largometraje Internacional.

El filme es un drama sobre el juicio civil a los jerarcas de la última dictadura.

Esta imagen difundida por Amazon muestra a Ricardo Darín en una escena de “Argentina, 1985”. (Estudios de Amazon vía AP)

“Argentina, 1985”, dirigida por Santiago Mitre y protagonizada por Riardo Darín, competirá con una de las más nominadas del día, “Im Westen nichts Neues” de Alemania, que también consiguió menciones en las categorías de guion adaptado, cinematografía y efectos visuales. Ambas se medirán también con “Close” de Bélgica, “EO” de Polonia y “The Quiet Girl” de Irlanda.

El largometraje argentino ya recibió a principios de enero un Globo de Oro en la categoría de Mejor Película Extranjera.

En esta imagen difundida por Amazon, Peter Lanzani, al fondo a la izquierda, y Ricardo Darin en una escena de “Argentina, 1985”. (Estudios de Amazon vía AP)

La ceremonia de premiación de los Oscar se llevará a cabo el 12 de marzo en Los Ángeles.

A continuación puede encontrar la lista de nominados a la 95a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según el anuncio del martes.

Mejor película: “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “The Banshees of Inisherin”, “Elvis”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “The Fabelmans”, “Im Westen nichts Neues” (“Sin novedad en el frente” o “All Quiet on the Western Front”), “Tár”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Triangle of Sadness”, “Women Talking”.

Dirección: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”; Todd Field, “Tár”; “Triangle of Sadness”, Ruben Östlund.

Actor: Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”; Bill Nighy, “Living”.

Actriz: Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Actor de reparto: Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”; Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”; Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Guion original: “The Banshees of Inisherin”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “The Fabelmans”, “Tár”, “Triangle of Sadness”.

Guion adaptado: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, “Im Westen nichts Neues”, “Living”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Women Talking”.

Cinematografía: “Im Westen nichts Neues”, “Bardo. Falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades”, “Elvis”, “Empire of Light”, “Tár”.

Edición: “The Banshees of Inisherin”, “Elvis”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “Tár”, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Efectos visuales: “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “The Batman”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Im Westen nichts Neues”, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Música original: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans”; Volker Bertelmann, “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Canción original: “Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”; “Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”; “This Is A Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Sonido: “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “The Batman”, “Elvis”, “Im Westen nichts Neues”, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Maquillaje y peinado: “Im Westen nichts Neues”, “The Batman”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Elvis”, “The Whale”.

Diseño de vestuario: “Babylon”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Elvis”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”.

Diseño de producción: “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “Babylon”, “Elvis”, “The Fabelmans”, “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Cortometraje: “An Irish Goodbye”, “Ivalu”, “Le Pupille”, “Night Ride”, “The Red Suitcase”.

Cortometraje animado: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”, “The Flying Sailor”, “Ice Merchants”, “My Year of Dicks”, “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”.

Cortometraje documental: “The Elephant Whisperers”, “Haulout”, “How Do You Measure a Year?”, “The Martha Mitchell Effect”, “Stranger at the Gate”.

Largometraje documental: “All That Breathes”, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, “Fire of Love”, “A House Made of Splinters”, “Navalny”.

Largometraje internacional: “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina); “Close” (Bélgica); “EO” (Polonia); “Im Westen nichts Neues” (Alemania); “The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda).

Largometraje animado: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”, “The Sea Beast”, “Turning Red”.