Anuncian la primera St. Pete Comic Con llena de ciencia ficción, fantasía y cosplay

(The Hill) -- The CEO of Better.com has apologized to 900 staff members he laid off via a three-minute Zoom call, saying he "blundered" and "failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected."

In a letter to employees, Vishal Garg said, "I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you."