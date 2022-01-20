Anuncian el Jazz Fest 2022 con The Who, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, ¡y muchos más!

NUEVA ORLEANS (WGNO) — El Festival de Jazz y Patrimonio de Nueva Orleans presentado por Shell regresa en 2022 con una larga lista de actuaciones inolvidables de artistas invitados de renombre nacional e internacional.

Las fechas del fin de semana del festival están fijadas del 29 de abril al 1 de mayo y del 5 al 8 de mayo.

Los paquetes VIP, los pases de fin de semana de admisión general y los paquetes de viaje ya están a la venta. Las entradas de un día saldrán a la venta en las próximas semanas.

Los paquetes VIP son específicos del fin de semana y son válidos para todos los días del fin de semana comprados. Jazz Fest ofrece tres oportunidades VIP distintas para experimentar el evento de una manera muy especial: el popular paquete de boletos Big Chief VIP Experience del Festival brinda acceso especial para ver en la mayoría de los escenarios del Festival; el Grand Marshal VIP Pass permite acceder de cerca a los tres escenarios principales; y el Pase VIP Krewe of Jazz Fest da derecho a los patrocinadores a asientos cubiertos especiales en el escenario más grande del Festival.

Los titulares de boletos que hayan acumulado sus boletos para 2020 y 2021 recibirán un correo electrónico de la compañía de boletos con instrucciones sobre cómo canjear sus boletos para el fin de semana de su elección.

Jazz Fest se asocia una vez más con On Location & CID Entertainment para proporcionar paquetes de viaje para los huéspedes que buscan combinar entradas para el Festival o pases VIP con alojamiento en hoteles locales y servicio de transporte de ida y vuelta entre el Festival y su hotel. Para obtener detalles del paquete, visite el sitio web de Jazz Fest.

¡Aproveche el servicio de transporte Jazz Fest Express y déjese llevar dentro de las puertas del Festival! Los autobuses con aire acondicionado ofrecen transporte de ida y vuelta y funcionan continuamente durante todo el día. El Jazz Fest Express es la mejor manera de viajar hacia y desde el recinto ferial. No olvides comprar tus entradas Jazz Fest Express cuando compres tus entradas del Festival.

Muchos hoteles de la zona ofrecen tarifas especiales para el Jazz Fest. Puede encontrar una lista completa de los hoteles participantes aquí, incluido el hotel anfitrión oficial, el Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.

Jazz Fest está trabajando en estrecha colaboración con los funcionarios de la ciudad y el estado para garantizar que el evento sea seguro para todos los asistentes y participantes. El Festival se presentará de acuerdo con las pautas de salud pública de COVID-19 aplicables en el momento del evento. Visite www.nojazzfest.com para más detalles.

Los artistas programados para aparecer en el Jazz Fest 2022 incluyen:

FIN DE SEMANA 1

29, 30 DE ABRIL Y 1 DE MAYO

The Who, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, The Avett Brothers, Nelly, Jason Isbell y The 400 Unit, Death Cab for Cutie, Randy Newman, Third World, José Feliciano, CeeLo Green As…”Soul Brotha #100″ (A James Brown Tribute), Galactic con Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, Tank and The Bangas, PJ Morton, Dumpstaphunk de Ivan Neville, Terence Blanchard con The E-Collective y Turtle Island Quartet, Anders Osborne, Cyril Neville, Gilberto Santa Rosa, The War and Treaty, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Tab Benoit, The New Orleans Classic Recording Revue con Clarence “Frogman” Henry, The Dixie Cups, Wanda Rouzan y Al “Carnival Time” Johnson con Bobby Cure & The Poppa Stoppas, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra dirigida por Scotty Barnhart con Carmen Bradford, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Lakou Mizik (de Haití), Asleep at the Wheel, Mia X, The Soul Rebels, Doug Kershaw, Hot 8 Brass Band, Cowboy Mouth, Voice of Wetlands Allstars, Diácono John, Leyla McCalla, Cha Wa, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Boyfriend, Sweet Crude, Arturo Sandoval, The Cookers con Billy Harper, Eddie Henderson, Donald Harrison Jr., David Weiss, George Cables, Cecil McBee y Billy Hart, Jazz Funeral para Dr. John con Young Fellaz Brass Band, James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars, Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton, Martha Redbone Roots Project, The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas, Savoy Family Cajun Band, David Shaw, Bombino (de Níger), Kathy Taylor, Las Cafeteras, Son Rompe Pera (de México), Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr., Pine Leaf Boys, Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Bonerama, Eric Lindell & The Natural Mystics, Dawn Richard, Partners-N -Crime, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Little Freddie King Blues Band, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters, Jazz Funeral for George Wein con New Wave Brass Band, Kizaba, Zachary Richard, Delfeayo Marsalis & Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Germaine Bazzle, Ronnie Lamarque, Royal Teeth, Trumpet Mafia, Steve Riley & th e Mamou Playboys, Rumba Buena, Jazz Funeral for Ellis Marsalis con Big 6 Brass Band, Kristin Diable & The City, John “Papa” Gros, Charmaine Neville Band, Virginia Aires, Astral Project, Luther Kent y Trickbag, Walter Wolfman Washington Trio, Rosie Ledet, Johnny Sansone Band, Paul Sanchez & the Rolling Road Show, 79rs Gang Music Group, Maggie Koerner, Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings con los invitados TK Hulin y Johnnie Allan, Tribute to George Lewis con Tommy Sancton, Sammy Rimington y Dr. Michael White, The Revelers, Alexey Marti, Higher Heights Reggae, Lulu and the Broadsides, Quiana Lynell, CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Johnny Sketch and The Dirty Notes, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Praise Crusade, High Steppers Brass Band, Mem Shannon & the Membership, Marlon Jordan, Water Seed, Treme Brass Band, Pow Wows con Native Nations Intertribal, Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders, Billy Iuso, Tommy Sancton’s New Orleans Legacy Band, Paulin Brothers Brass Band, Mid-City Aces, Sweet Cecilia, Naughty Professor, The City of Love Music & Worship Arts Choir, NOLA Reggae con Renard Poché, SOUL Brass Band, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys, J & The Causeways, Gregg Stafford’s Jazz Hounds, Big Chief Walter Cook & The Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indians, Lilli Lewis, Baby Boyz Brass Band, Caesar Brothers FunkBox, Hardhead Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Mass Choir, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson, Aurora Nealand presenta The Monocle, Golden Sioux y Ninth Ward Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Tribute to Bessie Smith con Meschiya Lake, Jolynda “Kiki” Chapman y Barbara Shorts con Lars Edegran, The Jelly Sisters, Michael Skinkus y Moyuba, Jamie Lynn Vessels, David L. Harris, The Legendary Rocks Of Harmony, ‘In Memory of Ellis Marsalis’ de Ellis Marsalis Band con David Torkanowsky, Oscar Rossignoli, Shea Pierre, Jesse McBride y el invitado especial Jason Ma rsalis, Grupo Sensacion Nola, Spencer Bohren Remembered con Dave Malone, André Bohren, Paul Sanchez, Alex McMurray, Jim McCormick, David Pomerleau, Aurora Nealand y John Magnie, Jason Neville FunkySoul Band, The John Mahoney Big Band con Brian Blade, Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Kim Carson and the Real Deal, The Palm Court Jazz Band, Tim Laughlin, Young Men Olympian Jr. Benevolent Association, George French y New Orleans Storyville Jazz Band, Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest, Furious Five, Big Steppers y Untouchables Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Black Magic Drumline, Eden Brent, Rick Trolsen’s Neslorchestra, Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band, The Betty Shirley Band, Michael Juan Nunez, Tribute to Jabbo Smith con Jamil Sharif, Kid Simmons Allstars internacionales locales, Go Getters, Keep n It Real y We Are One Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Ladies of Unity, Betty Winn y One A-Chord, Big Chief Walter Cook presenta Queens of the Indian Nation, Free Spirit Brass Band, Clive Wilson’s New Orleans Serenaders, Lynn Drury, Marc Stone, Rich Collins, Fi Yi Yi & the Mandingo Warriors, New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Rhythm Section, The New Orleans Guitar Masters: John Rankin, Jimmy Robinson y Cranston Clements, Debbie Davis con Josh Paxton, New Orleans Gospel Soul Children, Leo Jackson y The Melody Clouds, Otis Wimberly Sr. y Wimberly Family Gospel Singers, Young Pinstripe Brass Band, Gerald French y la Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, Dr. Brice Miller y Mahogany Brass Band, Esther Rose, Vivaz!, Neo-Tokyo 2020, Dayna Kurtz y Robert Maché, Gina Forsyth & Friends, Fermín Ceballos + Merengue4FOUR, Love Your Own Noise, Black Flame Hunters, Wild Apaches, Wild Red Flame y Wild Mohicans Mardi Gras Indians, New Orleans Spiritualettes, Nineveh Baptist Church Mass Choir, Donald Harrison Jr.’s New Orleans Music Interns, Tyronne G. Foster and the Arc Singers, Jessica Harvey and The Difference, Pastor Terry Gullage & Kingdom Sound, Lady Tambourine, Single La muere, Single Men, Sisters of Change y Sisters of Unity Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Jacye & dem, Donald Lewis, Jr., Franklin Avenue Music Ministry, Pocket Aces Brass Band, UNO Jazz Allstars, Mestre Curtis Pierre “The Samba Man ” con Samba Kids, Akia Nevills, The Jones Sisters, Washitaw Nation, Young Cherokee y Semolian Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, The Louisiana Repertory Jazz Ensemble, Tulane BAM Ensemble, Dancing Grounds Youth Showcase, The RRAAMS, Versailles Lion Dance Team, 21st Century Brass Band, Westbank Steppers, Devastation, Nine Times y Original Nine Times Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Kim Che’re, Val & Love Alive, ISL Circus Arts Kids, KID smART Student Showcase, Shining Star Hunters, Uptown Warriors, y Young Brave Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Burke Riley Cajun Quintet, The Showers, Voices of Peter Claver, Young Guardians of the Flame y Congo Kids, The Chosen Ones Brass Band, Uptown Swingers, Big Nine, Valley of Silent Men y New Generation Ayuda Social & Pleasure Clubs, The Knockaz Brass Band, Brazos Huval’s Student Showcase, All for One Brass Band, Divine Ladies, Dumaine Street Gang, Family Ties, First Division Rollers y New Look Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Black Foot Hunters, Black Hawk Hunters , y Apache Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Eulenspeigel Puppet Theatre, Muggivan School of Irish Dance y más.

FIN DE SEMANA 2

5, 6, 7, 8 DE MAYO

Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett y The Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, The Black Crowes, Erykah Badu, Willie Nelson & Family, Norah Jones, Lauren Daigle, Ludacris, Billy Strings, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Ziggy Marley: Canciones de Bob Marley , Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Melissa Etheridge, Boz Scaggs, Kool & The Gang, Irma Thomas, Buddy Guy, Tribute to Art y Charles Neville con los funky Meters e Ivan Neville & The Neville Brothers Band con Cyril Neville, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Rickie Lee Jones, Shovels & Rope, Chris Isaak, David Sanborn, The Radiators, Maze con Frankie Beverly, Big Freedia, Leo Nocentelli: Another Side, Samantha Fish, Kermit Ruffins y The BBQ Swingers, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, Rebirth Brass Band, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Cimafunk (de Cuba), Bettye LaVette, Hurra por la R iff Raff, Marcia Ball, Nicholas Payton, John Boutté, Davell Crawford y un tributo a James Booker, Playing for Change Band, The Cowsills, Honey Island Swamp Band, Sonny Landreth, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Dottie Peoples, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & the Wild Magnolias, Rory Block, tributo al Dr. John con invitados especiales Irma Thomas, Cyril Neville, Jon Cleary, Ivan Neville, Davell Crawford, John Boutté y John “Papa” Gros, tributo a The Dirty Dozen Brass Band a Dave Bartholomew con invitados Elvis Costello y Al “Lil Fats” Jackson, Newport All-Stars Celebrate George Wein con Howard Alden, Randy Brecker, Anat Cohen, Jay Leonhart, Lewis Nash, Christian Sands y Lew Tabackin, Kermit Ruffins’ Tribute to Louis Armstrong, Jazz Funeral for Art y Charles Neville con Smitty Dee’s Brass Band, Jazz Funeral for George Wein con Jackson Square Allstars Brass Band, Le’Andria Johnson, Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Puss N Boots, The Iguanas, Wayne T. oups, habichuelas criollas, tributo a Lil Buck Sinegal con Sonny Landreth, CC Adcock y Lee Allen Zeno, Banu Gibson, Kinfolk Brass Band, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, William Prince, la Liberty Jazz Band original del Dr. Michael White con Thais Clark y Maynard Chatters, John Mooney & Bluesiana, Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue, Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, Adonis Rose y The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra con Gabrielle Cavassa & Philip Manuel: Tribute to Allen Toussaint, Seratones, Gregg Stafford & His Young Tuxedo Brass Band, Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns, Amanda Shaw and the Cute Guys, The Davell Crawford Singers “The Tribute”, Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers y Prince of Wales Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Big Chief Dow & the Tombuctú Warriors, Wild Tchoupitoulas y 9th Ward Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indians, Northside Skull & Bone Gang, Chubby Carrier y Bayou Swamp Band, BeauSoleil con Michael Doucet, The Campbell Brothers, Washbo ard Chaz Blues Trio, Erica Falls, Andrew Duhon, New Orleans Suspects, Antonio Sanchez y Bad Hombre, Jason Marsalis, Jeremy Davenport, Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers, The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars, Ranky Tanky, Bruce Daigrepoint Band, Glen David Andrews Orchestra, Pell, James Rivers Movement, Flow Tribe, Jimmy Hall, Jonathon Long, Mr. Sipp, The Headhunters con Bill Summers, Mike Clark y Donald Harrison Jr., Alex McMurray and His Band, Mariachi Jalisco, Midnite Disturbers, Curley Taylor y Zydeco Trouble, The Zion Harmonizers, Zulu Gospel Male Ensemble, Chris Thomas King, Tommy McLain + CC Adcock, Winnsboro Easter Rock Ensemble, Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, Stanton Moore, Daquiri Queens, Charlie Gabriel and Friends, Tuba Skinny, Shannon McNally, Storyville Stompers Brass Band, Leah Chase, Lena Prima, Wendell Brunious All Stars, The Pfister Sisters’ Tribute to The Andrews Sisters, Stooges Brass Band, D’Batiste Fathers and Sons con Russell, Jamal, Ryan, David R ., Damon J. Batiste e invitado especial de la diáspora africana, mujeres de clase, Lady Prince of Wales, hombres de clase, damas VIP y los cuatro clubes originales de ayuda social y placer, DJ Captain Charles, Pow Wows con Black Lodge Singers, Tributo Allstars de Louis Armstrong con Charlie Halloran, The Tropicales, Herlin Riley, Nigel Hall, Uncle Nef, Kenny Neal, Preservation Brass, Mia Borders, Darcy Malone & the Tangle, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars, Bill Kirchen, Nueva Orleans Jazz Vipers, Javier Olondo and AsheSon, Helen Gillet, Steve Pistorius: A Tribute to The New Orleans Rhythm Kings, The Johnson Extension, Boudreaux Family of Feathers, Panorama Jazz Band, Spy Boy J & Thee Storm, Jesse McBride Big Band, Muévelo, Seva Venet’s New Orleans Banjo Celebration, T’Monde, New Birth Brass Band, MoFess, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Tony Dagradi and Down Time, Les Freres Michot, Topsy Chapman & Solid Harmony, Tonia Scott and the Anointed Voices, Palmetto Bug Stompers, Bon Bon Vivant, Yvette Landry y los Jukes , Tom McDermott y Aurora Nealand, Black Magic Drumline, Doyle Cooper Jazz Band, Corey Ledet Zydeco, Blodie’s Jazz Jam, The Rayo Brothers, J. Monque’D Blues Band, Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders, Lars Edegran y New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra , Treces del Sur Latin Music Band, Big Chief Kevin Goodman & the Flaming Arrows Mardi Gras Indians, Lawrence Sieberth’s VooDooTek, New Breed Brass Band, Libby Rae Watson and the HooDoo Men, Marina Orchestra, Ted Hefko & The Thousandaires, Original Pigeon Town Steppers , Men Buckjumpers, Revolution, Undefeated Divas & Gents y The Sudan Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs, Feufollet, Kerry Grombacher, Mikayla Braun, Matt Lemmler presenta “New Orleans in Stride”, Michael Doucet avec Lâcher Prize con Sarah Quintana y Chad Viator, Julio y Cesar Band, Jambalaya Cajun Band, James Martin Band, Lane Mack, Daria & The Hip Drops, Patrice Fisher y Arpa con invitados especiales de Cuba, Bill Summers & Jazalsa, George We en Memorial Panel con Newport All-Stars, Big Chief Juan & Jockimo’s Groove, Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole, Troy Turner’s Blues Band, Herbert McCarver & The Pin Stripe Brass Band, Bamboula 2000, Mark Braud’s New Orleans Jazz Giants, Real Untouchable Brass Band, Papo y Son Mandao, New Leviathan Oriental Fox-Trot Orchestra, Mahmoud Chouki, DinosAurchestra, Pretty Young Eagles, Young Magnolias y 7th Ward Creole Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, The Baby Dolls of New Orleans, TBC Brass Band, Shades of Praise New Orleans Interracial Gospel Choir, Electrizing Crown Seekers, Phillip Manuel, Jermaine Landrum & The Abundant Praise Revival Choir, Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound, Pardon My French!, Susan Cowsill & Russ Broussard (SCRB), Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Música, Audrey Ferguson & The Voices of Distinction, Caren Green, Michael Ward & Sons, Jonté Mayon, Big Chief Bird & The Young Hunters, Black Seminoles y Comanche Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Free Agents Brass Band, Ken “Af ro” Williams & Friends, Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition, Davis Rogan, Amina Figarova Sextet, Khari Allen Lee toca la música de Grover Washington, NOCCA Jazz Ensemble, Paky Saavedra’s Quartet, Claude Bryant and The AllStars, Ever More Nest, Louis Ford & his New Orleans Flairs, Micaela y Fiesta Flamenca, Dr. Ben Redwine Trio, Southern University Baton Rouge Jazzy Jags, Joy Clark, Da Truth Brass Band, Lady & Men Rollers, Original Big Seven, The Perfect Gentlemen, Scene Boosters y Good Fellas Clubes de placer y ayuda social, coro de la delegación de alabanza de la Iglesia Bautista Mount Hermon, Big Chief Trouble & Trouble Nation, Argel Warriors, Mohawk Hunters y Seminoles Mardi Gras Indians, Keyla Richardson, OperaCréole, Connie y Dwight Fitch con St. Raymond y St. Leo The Great Music Ministry, Creole Osceola Black Masking Indians, New Hope Baptist Church Mass Choir, Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries Choir, Joanna Hale-McGill, Xavier University Jazz Ensemble, Black Feathers, Monogram Hunters, Golden Comanche y Wild Squatoulas Mardi Gras Indians, Johnette Downing y Scott Billington, Rising Dragon Lion Dance Team, Andrew Hall’s Society Brass Band, New Generation Brass Band, Pastor Jai Reed, Terry Huval & Sons, Lyle Henderson & Emmanu-EL, Lady Tambourine , Pastor Mitchell J. Stevens, Loyola University Jazz Ensemble, The Gospel Inspirations of Boutte, Da Souljas Brass Band, Grayhawk – Southeastern Native American Stories and Songs, Sylvia Yancy-Davis, Archdiocese of New Orleans Gospel Choir, Kumbuka African Drum & Dance Collective , Sons of Jazz Brass Band, Arrianne Keelen, Arthur and Friends Community Choir, Pastor Cynthia Girtley Lassiter, Craig Adams & Higher Dimensions of Praise, Glenn Hartman and the Earthtones, E’Dana, The Trio Plus One, Big Dog Brass Band, Evangelist Jackie Tolbert, Sporty’s Brass Band, Culu Children’s Traditional African Dance Company and Stiltwalkers, One Mind Brass Band, Old & Nu Fellas y Original CTC Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, The Bester Gos pel Singers, Dynamic Smooth Family of Slidell, Square Dance NOLA, Creative Arts Momentum, New Orleans Council on Aging Community Choir, Christian Unity Baptist Church Youth Choir, Brasshearts Brass Band, Stephen Foster’s Foster Family Programs, Calliope Puppets, Kat Walker Jazz Band: Scat con Ms. Kat, David & Roselyn & Arlee, Buffalo Hunters, Cheyenne, Black Mohawk y Young Seminoles Mardi Gras Indians, New Orleans Dance Collective, Capoeira New Orleans, Young Audiences Performing Arts Showcase, Kai Knight’s Silhouette Dance Ensemble ¡y más!