America’s Funniest Home Videos le rendirá un tributo a Bob Saget

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WFLA) - Kelly Meggs planning sessions with the Oath Keepers' founder starting before all the votes from the Nov. 3 election were counted, according to the latest Capitol siege indictment.

Meggs, of Dunnellon, and Joseph Hacket, of Sarasota, were charged with seditious conspiracy along with two other Florida residents and Oath Keeper founder Elmer Rhodes, of Texas, who were named in a 17-count indictment involving a total of 11 defendants.