Adele reprogramará sus shows en Las Vegas por Covid

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) - A bill aimed at preventing boating deaths has cleared its first hurdle in Tallahassee. "Ethan's Law," named after a Sarasota boy who died in 2020, saw unanimous approval in its first committee hearing this week.

The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Fiona McFarland of Sarasota, would help educate boaters on the importance of wearing an engine cut off switch. It would also require water sports instructors to wear the device while operating a motorboat.