Actor de Marvel, Gaspard Ulliel, muere en accidente de esquí

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fleets of bikes and e-scooters are coming to the streets of Sarasota.

The Sarasota City Commission this week cleared the way for Veo, a Chicago-based e-scooter and bicycle sharing provider, to deploy scooter fleets throughout the city. The city said its staff has begun assessing areas where geofencing can be used to enforce parking rules and corral scooters in busy areas. The service is expected to be available in early March.