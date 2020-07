Entrenadores de los Rays, los jugadores de los Blue Jays se arrodillan durante el himno nacional antes del inicio de la temporada

Tampa Bay Rays coach Rodney Linares, kneeling left, and coach Ozzie Timmons, kneeling right, get support from Willy Adames, second from left, as they kneel during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Coach at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)