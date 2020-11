Enfermeras de Florida que atienden pacientes de COVID-19 son sorprendidas con vacaciones para una isla

Respiratory therapist Andre Lopez, center, celebrates after learning he was one of 50 healthcare workers at Jackson Health System to receive a gift certificate for a two-night stay at Hawks Cay Resort on Duck Key in the Florida Keys, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Miami. The workers, who were chosen by their supervisors for going above and beyond during the pandemic, were told that they were scheduled for mandatory training, but instead were greeted by gift boxes containing the gift certificates that were donated as part of Hawk’s Cay Heroes Salute program. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)