JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance that there will be no mandates on children for COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida, adding that he will not rollout state-run vaccination sites similar to those opened earlier this year for adults.

"The vaccines are going to everybody in the normal medical system the way it is," Gov. DeSantis said. "So we're not doing vaccine sites. They're at the pharmacies, they're readily available for everybody."