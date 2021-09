En exclusiva: Disney World lanza un video mostrando su nueva atracción de ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News Services) - Top brass in the Florida Legislature are throwing their support behind taking up a Texas-style heartbeat bill that would effectively ban abortions after six weeks of gestation when lawmakers meet early next year, but Gov. DeSantis has not yet thrown his full support behind the idea.

The Texas heartbeat law allows private citizens and organizations to file civil litigation against anyone who helps facilitate an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. If successful, they could win a $10,000 settlement from a violator.