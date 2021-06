¡El viernes es el Día Nacional de la Dona! Aquí es donde puedes conseguir donas gratis

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) - Andrei Vasilevskiy once again showed why he is one of the best goalies in the NH: on Tuesday night.

Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves after being named one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy presented annually to the league's top goaltender. That came two days after he made 37 stops in a 2-1 victory in Game 1, including 15 saves in the opening period.