SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The man charged with murdering a Milbank couple told the Milbank Police Chief he 'snapped' when he killed them on Dec. 12, according to a probable cause document filed in Grant County.

Brent Monroe Hanson, 57, is charged with 3 counts of 1st degree murder and 3 alternative counts of 2nd degree murder in the death of Clyde Hanson and his pregnant wife, Jessica Hanson. They are the brother and sister-in-law to Brent Hanson. Jessica Hanson was nine months pregnant.