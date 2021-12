PRONÓSTICO DE MAX DEFENDER 8: Vuelve hacer frío esta noche, calentamiento lento durante los próximos días

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Prosecutors will ask a judge to consider a revised sentence between 20-30 years for the truck driver whose 110-year sentence in a deadly Interstate 70 crash caused an international outcry.

The case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, will be back in court on Monday at the request of the district attorney, who has asked a judge to reconsider the sentence.