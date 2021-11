PRONÓSTICO DE MAX DEFENDER 8: Buen comienzo para noviembre

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station will not lift off from Florida's east coast on Wednesday, the space agency announced Monday.

The Crew-3 launch was originally supposed to happen early in the morning on Halloween, but NASA and SpaceX delayed Sunday's launch due to poor weather conditions. Now, the back-up launch slated for Wednesday has also been pushed back - this time, due to a "minor medical issue" with one of the crew members.