Los meteorólogos buscan confirmar la temperatura de 130 grados en el Valle de la Muerte

This Jan. 2019 photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows vehicle tracks in an area of Death Valley National Park, Calif., that park staff says can leave a lasting trench. As 40 million Californians spend another weekend in the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak, there are signs officials are beginning to lose patience with those who violate stay-at-home and social distancing orders designed to slow the spread of the infection. “Effective Saturday, April 4, 2020, Death Valley National Park will be closed to all park visitors until further notice,” according to a release from the park. Death Valley National Park is closed, due to public health concerns. All park facilities, restrooms, viewpoints, trails, roads, and campgrounds are closed until further notice. CA-190 and Daylight Pass are open to pass-through traffic. (National Park Service via AP, File)