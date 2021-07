La amenaza de una tormenta se cierne sobre una nueva búsqueda en un condominio en Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - One of the most recognizable delicacies in the Tampa Bay area is the Cuban sandwich, though it's hotly debated whether the sandwich was created in Tampa or Miami.

According to the Columbia Restaurant's menu, "the “Mixto,” as it was known in the beginning, was created in the 1890s for cigar workers as they walked to and from their jobs The sandwich underwent changes as immigrants from different countries came to Ybor City."