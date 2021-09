EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: un último día de aguaceros matutinos y vientos húmedos del oeste

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- About 1.7 million gallons of water has been trucked from Piney Point over the past three weeks, but the volume in the south stack that breached has increased by about 5 million gallons during that time.

Managing the levels in all the stacks of the defunct fertilizer plant is a major concern for Herb Donica, who was appointed two weeks ago as the facility receiver by a Manatee County judge.