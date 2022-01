EL PRONOSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: Una tarde agradable para el fin de año, niebla se formará tarde

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -- Despite a rise in Covid-19 cases, many New Years Eve celebrations around the Tampa Bay area were still a go, and that included activities and fireworks at St. Pete Pier.

There were several NYE festivities at the pier, including ice skating at Winter Beach paired with the official First Night celebratory fireworks show when the clock strikes midnight and FirstKIDS events as part of First Night in St. Pete, featuring a fun zone with activities and performers, followed by a special children’s fireworks show at 8 p.m.