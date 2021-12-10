EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: Un fin de semana cálida, vigilando algunas lluvias durante el fin de semana

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We hit 82° today, rather close to our record high for today of 85° under sunny skies. This evening will be warm, with temperatures slowly sinking down through the 70s. Early Saturday morning we will get down into the upper 60s with patchy fog forming. Expect a quick warm up into the low to mid 80s again with plenty of sunshine. Saturday evening will be gorgeous and mild, with temperatures sinking into the 70s.

A very weak and decaying front will approach Sunday and bring a few showers north of I-4 but most areas will stay dry and it will not be an all day washout.

Temperatures will still be well above average with a high near 80 however, there may be a slight drop in humidity Sunday evening and into Monday. Otherwise, even into next week, highs will be in the low to mid 80s each day and it will be mostly dry.