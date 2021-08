EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: Tormentas vespertinas para este fin de semana

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dr. Raquel Hernandez from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital told 8 On Your Side she is worried classrooms with unmasked children could become coronavirus super spreaders.

"This has been an incredibly anxiety provoking time not just for myself as a mom, but as a pediatrician,” she said. “I can tell you amongst colleauges this is one of the most worried periods throughout the pandemic.”