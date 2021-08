EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: Ida subira las prob. de lluvia hasta jueves

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last American service member to depart Afghanistan, according to Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command.

"On the last plane out was General Chris Donahue, the commander of the 82nd Airborne Division and my ground commander, and he was accompanied by our -- our charge d'affaires, Ambassador Ross Wilson, so they came out together," McKenzie said at the Pentagon briefing. "So the state and defense team came out on the last aircraft and were in fact the last people to step on the ground."