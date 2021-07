EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: Huracán Elsa se acerca a la costa de la bahía de Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Parts of the Tampa Bay area are bracing for Hurricane Elsa as it moves north and nears its anticipated landfall along Florida's northern Gulf Coast.

While hurricane-force winds could effects parts of our area, the biggest impact we're keeping an eye on with Elsa is rainfall and storm surge. In its advisories, the National Hurricane Center warns that the combination of storm surge and the tide will cause areas near the coast that are usually dry to flood with rising waters moving inland.