EL PRONÓSTICO DE MAX DEFENDER 8: Humedad tropical intensa y vientos racheados se acercan para miércoles y jueves

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - For Paula Knauss-Selph, last week was supposed to be one of the happiest of her life.

The military mom who lives in Seminole had just returned from her honeymoon, still celebrating her nuptials. She was happy, in love, and her son, Ryan, had just sent a photo from Afghanistan via Snapchat where he told her, he loved her.