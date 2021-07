EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: un fin de semana más cálido con lluvias matutinas y noches más secas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - John Spallino lives in Tampa Bay and says he is watching Hurricane Elsa's track before doing any major preparations.

"What we've seen so far is it's undecided. Some people say it's going to peter out. Some say it's not. We just take it as it comes," said John. "We bought a little extra water, because that's usually an issue when a tropical storm or hurricane hits. We bought extra water. That's about it. "