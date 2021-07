EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: un fin de semana caluroso y húmedo con tormentas por la tarde

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - The Suncoast Surfrider Foundation is holding a red tide rally on Saturday morning. The organization is inviting the public to join them as they demand accountability from state leaders.

"Let's get together. Let's be a collective voice. Let's rally for those who don't have a voice and make some demands from our governor on how we can stop this," said Thomas Paterek, chair of Suncoast Surfrider Foundation.