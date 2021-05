EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: últimos días cálidos y ventosos

TAMPA (WFLA) - "Law & Order" star Mariska Hargitay is praising an 11-year-old Florida girl who fended off a suspected kidnapper using a tactic from the show.

The 11-year-old Pensacola girl said she learned the importance of evidence from her favorite TV show, the long-running detective series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Alyssa had been attacked Tuesday as she awaited her school bus, her near-abduction captured by a neighbor’s home security camera.