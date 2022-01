EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: Tiempo inestable para tu martes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The cold weather in the Tampa Bay area isn't just impacting people, but it can be extremely harmful to manatees. Experts at Zoo Tampa say it's called "cold stress." Lisa Smith with the zoo said it's the manatees form of frostbite.

"You'll see really bad lesions all over their bodies. Some whitening of their skin." She told 8 On Your Side that manatees can only survive in waters over 68 degrees, so anything below that can become a serious problem. "They have to migrate into warm water sites, so that's why if you're around locally you'll see them in power plants and springs and if they don't make it there that's when they'll get the cold stress," said Smith.