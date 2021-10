EL PRONOSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: temperaturas cálidas en Tampa Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) - A Tampa man is behind bars for attempted murder, related to a September crash in Alachua County on I-75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Nathaniel Klippel on Sept 4, was riding in a car with a woman from Valicro. Troopers say the two were arguing, and Klippel grabbed the wheel, causing the driver to lose control and crash.