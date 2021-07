EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: otra ronda de tormentas antes de que llegue el aire más seco

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) -- A facility that turns trash and human waste into soil has been fined thousands of dollars after years of being blamed for a foul smell in Polk County.

Polk County officials released a statement Wednesday announcing that BS Ranch and Farm was found to be in violation of the county's land development code for "off-site odors." A Polk County Code Enforcement Special Magistrate entered the order from December 2019 code enforcement hearings.