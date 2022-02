EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: niebla matutina antes de un frente frío el viernes

TAMPA (WFLA) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden touched down Thursday afternoon ahead of her visit to the Moffitt Cancer Center as part of the Biden-Harris Administration reigniting the 'Cancer Moonshot' initiative

President Barack Obama announced the cancer “moonshot” program during his final full year in office and secured $1.8 billion over seven years to fund research. Obama designated Biden, then his vice president, to run “mission control,” a recognition of Biden’s grief as a parent and desire to do something about it.