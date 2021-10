EL PRONOSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: menos humedad y lluvia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — City councilman Robert Blackmon and former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch have different visions for how St. Petersburg should be run, and those differences were on full display Monday night in a debate that at times got heated.

The Tamba Bay Chamber of Commerce hosted the debate in partnership with WFLA News Channel 8. The debate was livestreamed on WFLA NOW.