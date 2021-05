EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: mayormente soleado con bastante humedad

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Laurie Afonso couldn't be happier. She finally has a resolution to her problem after contacting 8 on Your Side.

Seven months ago she purchased an electric three-wheel tricycle from a company called Spinlife. The bike is manufactured by a company called e-wheels. After receiving the bike, she found it was difficult for her to get on and impossible for her to pedal.