EL PRONOSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: los vientos del este traerá temperaturas cálidas y tormentas para el jueves

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) – Heartbroken by the loss of their mother, Elio Reyes Jr. and his sister are holding on to hope their father can win his battle with COVID-19.

“As hard as it is to go back to the hospital where my mom passed on the same floor, 8th floor, my dad is still there fighting, fighting for his life,” Reyes Jr. told 8 On Your Side.