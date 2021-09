El PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: La tormenta tropical Mindy traerá aguaceros empapados el jueves

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough School Board is set to discuss the district’s 30-day mask mandate that is set to expire on Friday, Sept. 17 during a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The school board’s discussion will come a day after Judge John Cooper granted an emergency motion to vacate the automatic stay in the Florida school mask lawsuit trial. It is the second time he has sided with the group of parents who sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education.