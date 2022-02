EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: estará frío martes por la mañana con un calentamiento gradual a mitad de la semana

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the four years since the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, families of those killed and the students who survived have made real changes in state law to make Florida schools safer.

They hope to make several more changes in this year's legislative session with three bills supported by Stand With Parkland, the advocacy group that grew out of the tragic shooting to help make schools safer.