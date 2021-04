EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8: cálido y húmedo, probabilidades de lluvia aumentan este fin de semana

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - After serving 20 years in the Air Force, Emanuel Coley thought he was back in combat on Wednesday morning. All he heard was a loud boom while he was in bed.

"It shook me... it shook me out of the bed where I was like, woo," said Coley. "I literally jumped. it was like I was back overseas… over there. It was scary."