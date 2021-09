EL PRONÓSTICO DEL MAX DEFENDER 8; 60% de probabilidad de lluvia para el sabado

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest study on vaccine effectiveness by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna provide more protection that the Johnson & Johnson shot, and may last longer over time.

Of the two-dose vaccines, the most recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, published Sept. 17, found that Moderna's shot retains a higher efficacy rate over time than the one from Pfizer-BioNTech, though both are more protective than the J&J single-dose vaccine.