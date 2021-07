El presidente Biden se reúne con los socorristas de Tampa Bay que ayudan a los esfuerzos de rescate en el colapso de un condominio en Surfside

TAMPA (WFLA) - This afternoon members of Task Force 3, which includes Hillsborough County Fire Rescue firefighters, met President Joe Biden who visited Surfside to support the recovery effort and the family of the victims.

Task Force 3 is made up of Urban Search and Rescue specialists from Hillsborough County, Tampa, and St. Petersburg. They are now fully involved in recovery efforts at the scene of the collapsed condo in Surfside.