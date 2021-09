El premio mayor del Powerball aumenta a $620 millones

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Law enforcement officials in Hillsborough County are currently looking for more information in regards to a "porch pirate" incident that recently took place in Riverview.

According to the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, an unknown male took several packages just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 from the front door area of a home located off of Highway 672.