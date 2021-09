EL MAX DEFENDER 8 PRONÓSTICO: Un patrón irregular hasta el jueves

TAMPA (WFLA) - A 46-year-old Callahan man recently realized two dreams in one day: opening his own business with his wife -- and becoming a $1 million scratch-off winner.

The Florida Lottery announced Brian Woodle, who chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000, purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 540251 U.S. Highway 1 in Callahan.